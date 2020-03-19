Tweet Paint Night with Margery Scotti

Greenwich Botanical Center 130 Bible Street

Cos Cob , CT 06807



New Date is March 19th. February 19 program is now scheduled for March 19. Back by popular demand! Join us at the GBC for a fun night of socializing while Margery leads you step-by-step towards your own masterpiece. Pre-registration required. For tickets and more information, please visit the event page: https://greenwichbotanicalcenter.org/event/paint-night-with-margery/2020-03-19/

