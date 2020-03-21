Romantic Marimba

Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3pm

See the music as the marimba and harp step center stage for a rare sensory experience.

Jonathan Bloxham, guest conductor

Featuring Ji Su Jung, marimba & Amy Berger, harp

Hannah Lash Chaconnes*

Emmanuel Séjourné Concerto for Marimba and String Orchestra*

Debussy Danse sacree et danse profane, for Harp and

Strings*

Dvořák Serenade for Strings*

*Stamford Symphony Premiere

Learn more: Your ticket includes a FREE Behind the Baton talk one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor!

Just for kids: Your ticket includes FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm for kids ages 5-12.

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday!

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901.

Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

* * * The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.