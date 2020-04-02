Come to the Pacific House Food & Wine Experience on Thursday, April 2nd. This celebrated Stamford tradition features world-class wines, delicious tastes and decadent desserts, attracting food and wine enthusiasts from across Fairfield County. The festive, high-energy food festival is filled with incredible flavor combinations ranging from traditional to exotic. Award-winning restaurants, top chefs, mixologists, and sommeliers will be on hand to make taste buds soar.

All funds raised will help support the Pacific House Young Adult Program, which provides services to help homeless young people gain employment, restart their education, find housing and more. These support services help these young adults make a fresh start to transform their lives and positively contribute to our community.

Pacific House would like to thank the event sponsors to date, The Grace J. Fippinger Foundation, Lauren and Chris Tate, First County Bank, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, BMW of Darien, Fred & Joan Weisman Fund, Webster Bank and Grade A Market (ShopRite). To learn more about sponsorship, contact Jennifer Broadbin, jbroadbin@pacifichouse.org or call 203 406-0017.