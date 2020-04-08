Event calendar brought to you by
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session
Prospective students and parents are welcome to visit St Joseph High School on Wednesday, April 8 from 7:30am-8:30am for an Admissions Info Session.
Families can learn about the high school search and admission process, take a tour of St Joes, and meet some of our student ambassadors! Register today at sjcadets.org/visit
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
07:30 AM - 08:30 AM
Contact:
Linda Lucy
Phone: 203-378-9378 x455
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Curtain Call's Winter 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Curtain Call's Winter 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Forest Days Spring Session 12:15 PM Friday, 13 March, 2020
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session 07:30 AM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Curtain Call's Winter 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Healing with Spices: An Ayurvedic Workshop with Ruchi Shah 11:00 AM
Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Girls Night Out: Create Your Own Succulent Garden 06:30 PM Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Curtain Call's Spring 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Monday, 13 April, 2020
Curtain Call's Spring 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Tuesday, 14 April, 2020
Curtain Call's Spring 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Curtain Call's Spring 2020 Theatre Arts Classes All Day Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 14 March, 2020
Pizza with Penguins at Mystic Aquarium 06:30 PM Saturday, 28 March, 2020
Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium 02:00 PM Thursday, 12 March, 2020
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 13 March, 2020
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Friday, 13 March, 2020
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session 07:30 AM Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session 07:30 AM Friday, 08 May, 2020
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session 07:30 AM Thursday, 21 May, 2020
St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session 06:30 PM Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
St Joseph High School - Spring Open House! 06:30 PM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Chair Yoga with Helena Svedin! 10:45 AM Thursday, 02 April, 2020
Pacific House Food & Wine Experience 05:30 PM Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Lives Blossom Fundraiser 06:00 PM Monday, 06 April, 2020
Vinyasa based on the principles of Embodyoga 11:30 AM
Gentle Yoga with Helena Svedin! 09:30 PM