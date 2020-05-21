Event calendar brought to you by

St Joseph High School - Admissions Info Session

2320 Huntington Turnpike
 Trumbull, CT 06611
USA

Prospective students and parents are welcome to visit St Joseph High School on Thursday, May 21 from 6:30pm-8:00pm for an Admissions Info Session. 

Families can learn about the high school search and admission process, take a tour of St Joes, and meet some of our student ambassadors!

Register today at sjcadets.org/visit

Thursday, 21 May, 2020

Contact:

Linda Lucy

Phone: 203-378-9378 x455
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

