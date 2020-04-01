Event calendar brought to you by

St Joseph High School - Spring Open House!

St Joseph High School

2320 Huntington Turnpike
 Trumbull, CT 06611
USA

Start your high school search at St Joes!

Our Spring Open House is open to students in grades 5-8, high school transfer students, and parents. This year's event will even feature formal academic presentations, tours, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with our faculty and students. Don't miss this event!

Register today at sjcadets.org/visit

Wednesday, 01 April, 2020

Contact:

Linda Lucy

Phone: 203-378-9378 x455
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

