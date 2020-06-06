Event calendar brought to you by
Your First Mud Run at Stamford
Italian Center of Stamford
1620 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT
06905
Your First Mud Run is the ONLY mud run in the country designed so both parents and kids can run together. Our courses are 1.5 - 2 miles and include 8 - 12 obstacles that are designed for adults and kids. If you ever thought about doing a mud run, ours is the perfect "first timer" event! Anyone 5 years old and up can participate in the fun! We are the largest "family friendly" and "first timer" Mud Run in the country!
Saturday, 06 June, 2020
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Brad Vaccaro
Phone: 833-773-3328
Categories:
