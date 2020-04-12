Event calendar brought to you by
Facebook Live Program - Rotten Log Hotel & Heckscher Farm Tour
Stamford Museum & Nature Center
39 Scofieldtown Rd
Stamford, CT
06903
Log in and stay connected with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center! Join us for our 30 minute Facebook live programs at 10 am and 2 pm each day. At 10 am, we'll visit a rotten log hotel. At 2 pm, our education staff will give us a tour of Heckscher Farm!
These programs are designed for all ages so they will be a great addition to your at-home learning!
To access this class please visit www.facebook.com/stamfordmuseumandnaturecenter/
Sunday, 12 April, 2020
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM
SMNC Staff
Click to Visit
