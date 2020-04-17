Facebook Live Program - Happy 1st birthday Moana & Meet the Goats (Spanish)

Log in and stay connected with the Stamford Museum & Nature Center! Join us for our 30 minute Facebook live programs at 10 am and 2 pm each day. At 10 am, come celebrate Moana's 1st birthday! At 2 pm, we will meet the goats on Heckscher Farm. Please note that "Meet the Goats" program will be in Spanish.

These programs are designed for all ages so they will be a great addition to your at-home learning!

To access this class please visit www.facebook.com/stamfordmuseumandnaturecenter/