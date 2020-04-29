Mother's Day & Spring Plant Sale!

There will be Hanging Baskets, Garden Vegetables, Herbs, Annuals, Perennials & Decorative Planters! All proceeds benefit the animals impounded at Stratford Animal Control.

All plants must be pre-ordered: https://form.jotform.com/201055209663046

All orders over $50.00 get a free basil pack.

*****Deadline to order is April 29, 2020*****

Orders will be delivered for free to your residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020 between 10am-6pm. You may order gifts to be delivered to your Mom or others as well!

Deliveries will be non-contact, delivered by volunteers wearing gloves and masks. Items will be left at your front door.

Towns Serviced: Bridgeport, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Fairfield, Shelton, Trumbull & West Haven.