Mother's Day & Spring Plant Sale!
There will be Hanging Baskets, Garden Vegetables, Herbs, Annuals, Perennials & Decorative Planters! All proceeds benefit the animals impounded at Stratford Animal Control.
All plants must be pre-ordered: https://form.jotform.com/201055209663046
All orders over $50.00 get a free basil pack.
*****Deadline to order is April 29, 2020*****
Orders will be delivered for free to your residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020 between 10am-6pm. You may order gifts to be delivered to your Mom or others as well!
Deliveries will be non-contact, delivered by volunteers wearing gloves and masks. Items will be left at your front door.
Towns Serviced: Bridgeport, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Fairfield, Shelton, Trumbull & West Haven.
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Contact:Aimee Sprogis
Phone: 203-385-4068
Website: Click to Visit
