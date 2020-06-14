Virtual Exhibit: “Strength Through Unity” From Maritime Garage Gallery
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street Norwalk,
06854 USA
Artists & the public are encouraged to participate in “Strength Through Unity,” an online exhibit presented by the Maritime Garage Gallery now through June 30. The exhibit includes artwork that depicts the solidarity and resilience of humanity given the current situation with the global pandemic.
Artists may submit their images to maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org. All submission requirements can be found at the Maritime Garage Gallery’s Facebook Events page.
The public is invited to view the art in May and June at the Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
