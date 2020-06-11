Event calendar brought to you by

“‘The Work Must Be Done’: Women of Color & The Right to Vote” a virtual talk by the Connecticut Historical Society

The story of white suffragists is well documented. Harder to uncover are the identities of Connecticut's African American women's rights activists. Recent research conducted by the Connecticut Historical Society has revealed a rich history of black woman suffrage activism and political activity in the early 20th Century. Join the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum for a virtual presentation on Thursday, June 11 at 5:30pm on this fascinating topic which will tell the stories of some of the African American women who worked for equality in the voting booth and in community life.

Thursday, 11 June, 2020

