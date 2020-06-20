Pride in the Theatre will be comprised of three chronological segments centered around major events in LGBTQ+ history. These include Stonewall through the 1980s, the AIDS crisis of the 80s and 90s, and civil rights and marriage equality in the 2000s to present day. Songs, scenes, and monologues will paint the picture for how theatre reflected the social climate of the time, followed by interviews of LGBTQ+ activists and/or significant contributors to the movement on the local or national scene. On the day of the event, you will be able to watch the live stream on MTC's website or Facebook page.