Event calendar brought to you by
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony
American Legion
60 County Street
Norwalk, CT
06851
Frank C. Godfrey American Legion Post 12 hosts a Veteran Recognition Ceremony honoring a deceased Veteran at 11:00 a.m. on the front lawn of the post building located at 60 County Street in Norwalk (across from Norwalk High School). Free parking and free admission. Reception to follow. To nominate a veteran for this ceremony, contact the Legion at 203-866-8249 or ctlegionpost12@gmail.com. The honored Veteran need not be a member of the American Legion or any veterans organization.
Sunday, 04 October, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Sunday, 02 August, 2020
Sunday, 06 September, 2020
Sunday, 04 October, 2020
Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Sunday, 06 December, 2020 View Series Overview
Contact:
Jeff DeWitt
Phone: 2038668249
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Upcoming Events
Monday, 13 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Tuesday, 14 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Friday, 17 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Saturday, 18 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Sunday, 19 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Monday, 20 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM
Monday, 20 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Tuesday, 21 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Thursday, 23 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Friday, 24 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Friday, 23 April, 2021
Sassy Ladies Shopping Night Out 2021 05:30 PM Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
Step OUT For The Brave 40,000 Step Virtual Challenge 12:00 AM Sunday, 26 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Saturday, 25 July, 2020
8th Annual Miles for a Mission Virtual Road Race 12:00 AM Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Step OUT For The Brave 40,000 Step Virtual Challenge 12:00 AM
Sunday, 02 August, 2020
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Sunday, 06 September, 2020
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Sunday, 04 October, 2020
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Sunday, 01 November, 2020
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Sunday, 06 December, 2020
Veteran of the Month & Flag Raising Ceremony 11:00 AM Monday, 13 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Tuesday, 14 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM Friday, 17 July, 2020
Swim Across America Fairfield County Personal Challenge 2020 07:00 AM