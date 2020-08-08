Step OUT For The Brave 40,000 Step Virtual Challenge
Make a difference for Veterans one step at a time! Between Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 16 join Homes for the Brave as they challenge our nation to take up to 40,000 steps for each of the 40,000 homeless Veterans across the United States. This virtual event raises funds and honors our brave service men and women, and allows participants to complete the step challenge at a location of their choice.
Participants can join individually or as a group. The cost to register is just $40, which includes an event shirt. To register visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/step-out-for-the-brave
Each step you take is a step towards helping homeless Veterans return to independence.
Saturday, 08 August, 2020
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 08 August, 2020
- Sunday, 09 August, 2020
- Monday, 10 August, 2020
- Tuesday, 11 August, 2020
- Wednesday, 12 August, 2020
Contact:Elizabeth Gorenbergh
Phone: (203) 338-0669
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.