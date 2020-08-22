Stage Fright: An Online Musical Thriller

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 33rd season, presents a virtual reading of a new play, Stage Fright: An Interactive Musical Thriller on Saturday, August 22nd at 8:00pm. All proceeds from the event go to supporting MTC and The Actor’s Fund.

The show, written by MTC Executive Artistic Director, Kevin Connors and Joe Landry with music and lyrics by Kevin Connors, tells the story of fictitious Broadway star, Barbara Jordan who, while recuperating in her Connecticut home, becomes excited about her next musical. However, when her number one fan becomes delusional, her life is turned upside down. In this unique spin on stage and screen suspense classics, Stage Fright is an interactive musical thriller where you, the audience, decide the fate of the story.

The cast of four includes Kirsti Carnahan (B’way- Kiss of the Spider Woman, Baby, The Three Muskateers) as Barbara Jordan, Cynthia Hannah (TV- The Guiding Light, All My Children, Billy Joel’s Keeping the Faith) as Cynthia Barrett, Alex Drost (NYMF - Errol and Fidel, Westchester Broadway- World Premiere of Mambo Italiano) as Parker Coogan, and Zachary Schanne (Connelly Theatre- City of Light with Valarie Pettiford, Town Stages- Days of Rage) as Mark Grant.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at (203) 454-3883. Instructions for viewing are on the emailed ticket confirmation receipt and further instructions will be sent out closer to the show. For more about the event, including information on the performers, please visit www.musictheatreofct.com/stagefright.