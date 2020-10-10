Cocktails & Comedy Fundraiser to Benefit The Undies Project

On October 10th The Undies Project will be hosting its annual fundraiser event Cocktails & Comedy which for the very first time will be held remotely. At 7:00pm from the comfort of your own home Laugh for a Cause with comics Jane Condon and Kelly MacFarland.

There will be a fabulous online silent auction that will include items with a creative twist for the new normal.

Aux Délices have put together delicious meals, available for purchase, especially for Cocktails & Comedy. They are generously donating 40% of the proceeds to benefit The Undies Project.

For more information go to www.theundiesproject.org

Tickets go on sale September 6th at undiesproject20.givesmart.com.

Cocktails and Comedy

Saturday October 10th

Tickets: $45 per household

Location: Virtually through Zoom

Contact The Undies Project

Info@theundiesproject.org

www.theundiesproject.org





