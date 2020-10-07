Event calendar brought to you by

Virtual Exhibit: “Voice” From Maritime Garage Gallery

Maritime Garage Gallery

11 North Water Street
 Norwalk, CT 06854
United States

The public is encouraged to participate in the Maritime Garage Gallery's second virtual exhibit to promote voting in the upcoming November election. “Voice” features positive images that show how everyone has a voice and can use that voice through the power of voting. The exhibit will run from September 9 - November 3, 2020. The exhibit curator is local artist Robert Abriola.

The public is invited to view the art at the Maritime Garage Gallery’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Maritime Garage Gallery is part of the Parking Authority’s “Art in Parking Places” placemaking initiative, an effort to support art in parking spaces. The physical gallery is located at 11 North Water Street in the SoNo district of Norwalk. 

For more information, call 203- 831-9063, or visit: norwalkpark.org/about-us/public-art/

Wednesday, 07 October, 2020

Maritime Garage Gallery

Phone: 2038319063
Website: Click to Visit

