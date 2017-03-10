+Home
Home
Calendar
Friday, 10 March, 2017
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM
'Chromatic' Exhibit at The Maritime Garage Gallery
Norwalk
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
Darien
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop
Stamford
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Hiroya Tsukamoto with opening by Andrew Biagiarelli
Middletown
Saturday, 11 March, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
Darien
10:00 AM
Preserving Your Family Collections
Fairfield
10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Lenihan School Of Irish Dancers Perform
Southport
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Pet Adoption Event & Boutique
Stratford
12:00 PM - 03:30 PM
2017 'DRAWING SESSIONS' WORKSHOPS - Loft Artists Association
Stamford
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop
Stamford
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Eric Mintel Quartet
Middletown
All Day
Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old
Stamford
Sunday, 12 March, 2017
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
CELEBRATE THE SOUND & VISION OF DAVID BOWIE
Danbury