First Sunday Family Program

Join Hill-Stead Museum the first Sunday of each month for family-oriented programming. Art projects begin at 1 pm and self-guided tours run from 1 – 4 pm. Children will create their own little masterpiece based on a selection from the collection. Enjoy browsing the 1901 estate at your own pace and linger in front of your favorite painting. Engage in the ever-popular scavenger hunt challenge. Romp in Hill-Stead’s own natural playground of hiking trails, gardens and walking paths. Purchase a treasure in our Museum Shop stocked with adorable toys and children’s books. Regular admission rates apply to self-guided tours: $15 adults; $12 seniors; $8 students; $5 children ages 6–12; FREE to members & children under 6. Group rates are available.