Bolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

Bolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series
Music: Piotr Tchaikovsky Libretto: Yuri Grigorovich Choreography: Yuri Grigorovich Cast: Denis Rodkin (the Nutcracker Prince), Anna Nikulina (Marie), Andrei Merkuriev (Drosselmeyer), Vitaly Biktimirov (the Mouse King)
On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is threatening Marie.
Christmas would not be complete without the enchanting tale of young Marie and her Nutcracker prince! Danced by the Bolshoi’s principals, E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fairytale staged by Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich will transport children and adults alike to a world of magic and wonder for the holiday season.
(Previously recorded live on December 21, 2014) Running time: 2 hours, 15 mins
Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show. AAA members receive a 20% discount! FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
Underwritten by Lori and John Berisford, Jeanne Cook, Anita and Nicholas Donofrio, Liz and Steven Goldstone, Sabina and Walter Slavin With Support from The Ridgefield Press and Whistle Stop Bakery
