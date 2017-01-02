Holiday Express Train Show

December 3, 2016 – January 8, 2017

Daily Times Vary. Check our website for the schedule: http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/het/

A Fairfield Museum holiday tradition. Model trains wind around an enchanting display full of holiday spirit and elaborate scenery! This year features even more tracks and set-ups where the trains can zip around and weave their magical spell. Kids and adults alike will delight in the magic of the train show.

Holiday Express Schedule

Weekends: Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, January 8: 10am - 4pm

Weekdays: Daytime: Monday - Friday, December 5 – 23: 11am - 2pm.

Evenings: Thursdays & Fridays, December 8 - 30: 5pm – 7pm.

Holiday Vacation Hours:

Monday, December 26 – Monday, January 2: 10am - 4pm

(including Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve).

Thursday, December 29 & Friday, December 30: 10am – 7pm.

Closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

AdmissionFairfield Museum and History Center Members: Free. $5 Adults; $3 Seniors & Students (6-22); Children age 5 and younger: Free.

Membership Special: Become a Museum Member during the Train Show and receive an additional 6 months for free! Members receive free admission throughout the year, discounts on programs, advance notice of exhibits, special events and programs, and 10% off in the gift shop. Join today!