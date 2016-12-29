Build a Train Workshop

Event calendar brought to you by
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT
06824
Website:
Click to Visit
Workshop for ages 6 – 10. $5 at the door.
Put together wooden parts with glue to construct a mini model train. Finish your toy by painting it with colorful and creative designs. *It is recommended that participants bring a smock for painting.
Thursday, 29 December, 2016
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
View Series Overview
Contact:
Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Jonathan Yates And Friends 02:00 PM Friday, 03 March, 2017
Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis 06:30 PM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet 01:00 PM Sunday, 25 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM
Prospective Book Sale Volunteer Coffee 10:00 AM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM
Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 05 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM