Curtain Call's Winter 2017 Theatre Arts Classes for Young and Old
Curtain Call
1349 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT 06905
Stamford, CT 06905
Website: Click to Visit
For over 25 years, Stamford’s longest-running and only nonprofit, theatre-producing company has offered theatre arts classes for young and old. Classes in acting for the stage, TV and Film, improv, musical theatre, Broadway tap and more are offered after school, evenings and weekends, fall, winter and spring for kids ages 5 and up, teens and adults – plus full-day vacation programs.
Winter classes begin January 17, 2017 and run eight weeks. Information and registration can be found online at www.curtaincallinc.com or call 203-329-8207 x16. Early registration discount of 10% off on all eight-week registrations available now thru January 6, 2017. Discounts for siblings and scholarships for families in need also available.
Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 28 January, 2017
- Monday, 30 January, 2017
- Tuesday, 31 January, 2017
- Wednesday, 01 February, 2017
- Thursday, 02 February, 2017
Contact:Brian J. Bianco
Phone: 203-329-8207 x16
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$128 to $250 for eight weeks
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.