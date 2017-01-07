Met Opera LIVE in HD: Verdi's Nabucco

The legendary Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Liudmyla Monastyrska is Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people.



A powerful and sprawling production that will take you far back in time to Babylon, where tensions rise between the Hebrews and the Babylonians. Nabucco (The legendary Placido Domingo) is King, but his days are numbered, at least according to his treacherous daughter Abigaille, who plans to over throw her father and expel the Israelites. But first she must dispose of her kidnapped sister, whose time in captivity has found her sympathetic and dedicated to restoring peace…

Running time: 3 hours, 15 mins | 1 Intermission

