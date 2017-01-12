Event calendar brought to you by
Leo Kottke & Keller Williams
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT
06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Shut the Folk Up and Listen Tour
Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams joins with flat-picking guitarist Leo Kottke for a brand new tour – “Shut the Folk Up and Listen.” The very special evening of music, which will feature a solo set by each artist, finds Keller performing a rare loopless acoustic show. Expect spontaneous collaborations between Williams and Kottke.
Thursday, 12 January, 2017
08:00 PM
Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
