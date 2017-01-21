+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

A Night of Comedy Headliners

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Featuring Rich Vos, Pete Correale, Robert Kelly

Laugh it up with comedians from the top comedy podcasts!  Rich Vos, Robert Kelly and Pete Correale – three cutting edge comedians – riff on life, marriage and much more in a hilarious night of stand-up!

Saturday, 21 January, 2017

Contact:

Paloma Hutton

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.