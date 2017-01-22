Bolshoi Ballet LIVE in HD: The Sleeping Beauty

On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince could awaken her.
In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dream‐like journey through this classic fairytale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet. The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairy tale unlike any other. A must-‐see!
Running time: 2 hours, 50 mins
Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show. AAA members receive a 20% discount! FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.
