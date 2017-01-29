Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom with Peter Gros
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 1pm AND 4pm
Have your photo taken with Scooby Doo in the lobby!
Peter shares his exciting animal world, travel experiences and timeless tales. He highlights his many adventures with a mix of video clips and bloopers while introducing friendly exotic animals to audience members, and telling inspirational stories dealing with issues of conservation, travel, and wildlife filming. Peter’s fascinating stories have been thrilling and educating audiences across the country for years!
Tickets: VIP Meet and Greet $40 | Adult $25 | Children $20
Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Contact:Paloma Hutton
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:VIP Meet and Greet $40 | Adult $25 | Children $20
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.