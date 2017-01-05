Women in Philanthropy

Local philanthropic leaders offer an inspiring discussion on how women are changing the face of philanthropy and social entrepreneurship. Learn about ways you and your family can get involved and make a positive impact in our community and around the world.
Speakers:
Carolyn Miles President and CEO, Save the Children
Susan Friedlaner Calzone President and CEO, Foundation Source
Fiona Hodgson VP for Development and Philanthropic Services, Fairfield County's Communication Foundation Emily Tow Jackson Executive Director and President, Tow Foundation
Wine and cheese reception to follow.
For questions and additional information, please contact Amy Sinclair, asinclair@savethechildren.org, (475) 999-3077.
Photo: Suzanna Klaucke / Save the Children
