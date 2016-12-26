A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road Stamford, CT06903-4023
Daily to February 5, 9am - 5pm (Sunday 11am - 5pm)
Skylines and superheroes! Bring the whole family to our popular annual "A Billion Bricks" exhibition and be awed by five famous architectural landmarks made completely out of LEGO® bricks. The team from ILUGNY will recreate a fantasy Gotham City — featuring some of the most iconic buildings in New York City. LEGO® trains, trams, and subways will travel over, under and around a totally new LEGO landscape where superheroes will save the day!
Members: Free | Non-Members: FREE with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call203.977.6521
