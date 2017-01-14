Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford- Make New Friends- 20's, 30's, 40's etc
Northern Lights (Mariott)
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Date & Time: Saturday , January 14, 2017
8:30 PM All ages
Location:
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott) 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901
Cost: $10.00 Description:
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 14 January, 2017
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 516-908-9638
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Jonathan Yates And Friends 02:00 PM Friday, 03 March, 2017
Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis 06:30 PM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet 01:00 PM Saturday, 24 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Prospective Book Sale Volunteer Coffee 10:00 AM Saturday, 04 February, 2017
Cooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes 10:00 AM Sunday, 25 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM Thursday, 19 January, 2017
Songwriting with Kevin Briody 07:30 PM
Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 05 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM