Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford Yacht Club
97 Ocean Drive
Stamford, CT
06902
Please join the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County at our 11th Annual Chefs' Dinner to Fight Hunger. Enjoy cocktails followed by a gourmet dinner prepared by some of Fairfield County's finest chefs. This year's honoree is Tim Brown, Chairman, CEO & President of Nestlé Waters North America.
Thursday, 26 January, 2017
06:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Amy Tarantino
Phone: 203-358-8898
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
Fairfield County's Giving Day 2017 12:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Jonathan Yates And Friends 02:00 PM Friday, 03 March, 2017
Spring Fling to benefit Kids in Crisis 06:30 PM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM Sunday, 26 February, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents Anat Cohen Quartet 01:00 PM Saturday, 24 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Prospective Book Sale Volunteer Coffee 10:00 AM Saturday, 04 February, 2017
Cooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes 10:00 AM Sunday, 25 December, 2016
A Billion Bricks 4: LEGO® Super Heroes in Gotham 09:00 AM Thursday, 19 January, 2017
Songwriting with Kevin Briody 07:30 PM
Saturday, 07 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 08 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Saturday, 21 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Lego® Workshops At The Stamford Museum 10:00 AM Sunday, 15 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 22 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 29 January, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 05 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 12 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM Sunday, 19 February, 2017
Sunday Explorers 01:00 PM