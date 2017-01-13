Let's Lego Afternoon

Come to Pequot Library and be inspired by different themes. Using your imagination, create fantastic creatures and structures with Lego blocks! Come hear a fun story about the theme, then build with our Lego blocks collection. Finished projects will be displayed in the Children’s Department for the following weeks. Intended for ages 6 – 9. No registration required. Free and open to the public.
Upcoming Dates: Friday, January 13, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Dragons Friday, February 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Monsters Friday, March 10, 4:30 -5:30 pm: Aliens
