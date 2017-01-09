+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
Storyland Adventure: Babes on a Blanket

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

Babes on a Blanket Winter 2017 Dates:
Monday, January 9, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, January 23, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, January 30, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 6, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 13, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm
Monday, February 27, 11:15 am - 12:00 pm

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!

Monday, 09 January, 2017

Children's Department

Phone: 2032590346
Free and open to the public.

