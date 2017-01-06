Storyland Adventures: 3 to 5 Beehive

Buzz on in, share some weekly theme-based stories on the rug and take home a related craft through February 24. For ages 3 – 5. No registration required. Free and open to the public.

3 to 5 Beehive Winter 2017 Dates:

Friday, January 6, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, January 13, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, January 20, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, January 27, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, February 3, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, February 10, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, February 17, 10:30 – 11:00 am

Friday, February 24, 10:30 – 11:00 am



