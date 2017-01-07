Be creative with words! Teens are invited to write in a supportive environment at Pequot Library on Saturday, January 7, 11:00 am. Several prompts will be given throughout the program. After each prompt, there will be fifteen minutes to write. At the end, teens have the opportunity to share with the group, but are not required to do so. Led by Teen Librarian, Christine Catallo. Registration is not required. Free and open to ages 13 – 17.

YA Writing Workshop Winter 2017:

Saturday, January 7, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Saturday, February 4, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

