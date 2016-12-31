New Years Eve Oldies Party
It’s an oldies party at the American Legion, Post 12! Ring in 2017 with DJ Lee Moor, the “Duke of Doo Wop.” Yesteryear favorites will play throughout the night. Doors open at 8:30 P.M. Party favors will be given. A continental breakfast will be served after midnight. Free and open to all. Celebrating with a group of friends or family? Reserve a table for four or more at (203) 866-8249.
Please visit http://www.norwalklegionpost12.org/ to learn more about this philanthropic and vibrant organization. Events and programming are open to all. Facility rentals are available to the public for private events. Please contact (203) 866-8249 for more information. Follow the American Legion, Post 12 on Facebook! For God and Country.
Saturday, 31 December, 2016
Contact:American Legion, Post 12
Phone: 2038668249
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to all.
Categories:
