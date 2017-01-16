Tweet Family Focus: MLK Day

Fairfield Museum & History Center 370 Beach Rd

Fairfield , CT 06824



Website:

Website: Click to Visit Join Museum Education staff for a Scavenger Hunt in the “Creating Community” gallery to explore and discover people who’ve made a difference in our community. Bring a photo or image of your own hero to create a painted portrait in the Education Classroom. Sponsored by People’s United Bank.

11:00 AM - 02:00 PM Contact: Visitor Services Manager



Phone: 2032591598

Website:

Visitor Services ManagerPhone: 2032591598Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.