Family Focus: MLK Day

Fairfield Museum & History Center

370 Beach Rd
 Fairfield, CT 06824

Website: Click to Visit

Join Museum Education staff for a Scavenger Hunt in the “Creating Community” gallery to explore and discover people who’ve made a difference in our community. Bring a photo or image of your own hero to create a painted portrait in the Education Classroom. Sponsored by People’s United Bank. 

Monday, 16 January, 2017

Contact:

Visitor Services Manager

Phone: 2032591598
Categories:

