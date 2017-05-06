Off to the Races, Derby Style

On May 6th the Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut (CGC), a non-profit mental health resource for children and teens in Stamford, Greenwich, Darien, and New Canaan, will host its annual gala. The event will include a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing and the chance to participate in silent and live auctions and proceeds will support CGC's work in helping children overcome traumatic experiences, challenging life circumstances, and serious emotional problems. At Wee Burn Beach Club in Rowayton, tickets prices start at $300 per person. 6:00pm-11:00pm. Sponsorship opportunities available. For more information and reservations, call (203) 517-3320 or email jeannine.egdorf@childguidancect.org. https://childguidancect.org/get-involved/events/ 0