NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Vienna: City of Dreams

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

Saturday, February 11th at 8pm

Sunday, February 12th at 3pm

Coffee houses, art salons & concert halls are what attracted the hotbed of musical talent to Vienna. Visit the City of Dreams, where art could be shaped.

 

HUMMEL            Variations on Ach! du lieber Augustin

BEETHOVEN      Violin Concerto in D Major

                            Karen Gomyo, violin

SCHUBERT        Symphony No. 9 in C Major, The Great

 

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor.

 

Just For Kids: FREE Interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday! 

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 2033251407
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

start at $25, kids come free on Sunday

Categories:

