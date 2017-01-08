+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Winter Stars Planetarium Shows

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Sundays, January 8, 22, 12 noon and 1:30 pm

Take a virtual tour of the constellations and planets in our galaxy and learn how to recognize common winter constellations, which planets are made of rock or gas, and more! Topics and content will vary each week. Programs begin promptly at 12 and 1:30 pm; seating is limited, especially during A Billion Bricks 4: Superheroes in Gotham exhibition. Doors will open 10 minutes before show time; no late admissions, please. Recommended for ages 6 and up. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call203.977.6521

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.

Sunday, 08 January, 2017

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Scott Smith

Phone: 2039776538
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

See Details

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.