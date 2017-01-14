+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Emerson String Quartet

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

Emerson String Quartet

Saturday, January 14th, Recital at 8pm

Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901

Program of selected works by Beethoven, Shostakovitch and Tchaikovsky. Tickets start at $25. Callfor bestseats!203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

Enjoy the recital with nine-time Grammy  winning Emerson String Quartet and then have the opportunity to meet them personally on the stage post-concert! Dessert Reception and Champagne catered by Marcia Selden $30 per person (does not include concert ticket). Space is limited, call Patron Services at 203.325.1407, x10 to make your reservations.

Saturday, 14 January, 2017

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 12033251407
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Tickets start at $25

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.