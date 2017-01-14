Emerson String Quartet

Saturday, January 14th, Recital at 8pm

Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901

Program of selected works by Beethoven, Shostakovitch and Tchaikovsky. Tickets start at $25. Callfor bestseats!203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

Enjoy the recital with nine-time Grammy winning Emerson String Quartet and then have the opportunity to meet them personally on the stage post-concert! Dessert Reception and Champagne catered by Marcia Selden $30 per person (does not include concert ticket). Space is limited, call Patron Services at 203.325.1407, x10 to make your reservations.