Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Emerson String Quartet
Saturday, January 14th, Recital at 8pm
Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901
Program of selected works by Beethoven, Shostakovitch and Tchaikovsky. Tickets start at $25. Callfor bestseats!203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
Enjoy the recital with nine-time Grammy winning Emerson String Quartet and then have the opportunity to meet them personally on the stage post-concert! Dessert Reception and Champagne catered by Marcia Selden $30 per person (does not include concert ticket). Space is limited, call Patron Services at 203.325.1407, x10 to make your reservations.
Saturday, 14 January, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
