NorwalkPlus.com Weather
SM&NC Salon Series: Inspiring Cultural Conversations & Lifelong Learning

Stamford Museum and Nature Center

39 Scofieldtown Road
at High Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903-4023

Discussion, Q&A and Book Signing. The Stamford Museum & Nature Center’s Salon Series for adult  programming helps usher in the new year with “Naturescape Your Yard,” a discussion and slide presentation by Connecticut  garden photographer, writer, and eco-friendly garden coach  Karen Bussolini about how to look to nature as a guide for creating  sustainable, low-care, high-satisfaction gardens.

SM&NC Salon Series events begin with a 6 pm reception, with wine and small bites served; the discussion follows at 6:30 pm and concludes with a book signing. 

Tickets may be purchased at www.stamfordmuseum.org

$35 for one and book; $45 admission for two and book; $25 for one and no book. For more information, contact Allison Biele at abiele@stamfordmuseum.org or 203.977.6546.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programsand special events.

Thursday, 26 January, 2017

Contact:

Scott Smith

Phone: 2039776538
