January Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien is proud to present “The Art of Visual Storytelling,” featuring the beautifully intriguing paintings of Waltham, MA artist, Rosemary Banfield. Get your new year off to a creative start by viewing her exhibit that runs January 3 – 31. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Thursday, 19 January, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
