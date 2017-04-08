+Home | +News | +Weather | +Calendar | +Health | +Restaurants | +Education | +Sports | +Pets | +Travel | +Boating | +Pictures
NorwalkPlus.com Weather
Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony Presents Northern Lights

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Website: Click to Visit

SATURDAY, April 8th, 2017 at 8pm

SUNDAY, April 9th, 2017 at 3pm

Perch yourself on the northernmost point of Europe and experience Northern Lights through music. Feel the proximity to nature and the legends of the light.

 

SIBELIUS       Finlandia

GRIEG            Piano Concerto in A minor

                       Conrad Tao, piano

SIBELIUS       Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major

 

Learn More: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our conductor

Just for Kids: FREE interactive MusiKids program on Sundays at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kids under 18 FREE on Sunday! 

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic Street, Stamford Ct. 06901. Call for best seats!  203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org

The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County.  It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives.  The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.

Saturday, 08 April, 2017

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 12033251407
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

See Details

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.