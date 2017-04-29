Event calendar brought to you by
World Stage Recitals II- Alisa Weilerstein & Inon Barnatan Cello / Piano Duo
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT
06901
Website:
Click to Visit
American cellist, Alisa Weilerstein and Israeli pianist Inon Barnatan are a brilliant duo reflecting exceptional musicianship, refined artistry and virtuosic technique. Their insightful, communicative collaboration will be admired long after the concert ends.
Recital Program to be announced
Stamford ’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street , Stamford Ct. 06901. Tickets start at $25! Call for best seats! 203.325.4466 or go to www.stamfordsymphony.org
Saturday, 29 April, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Karine Jeanneret
Phone: 12033251407
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 04 May, 2017
Tequila Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Friday, 28 April, 2017
Normal Aging Series: Has Your Get Up & Go, Got Up & Went? 01:00 PM Saturday, 29 April, 2017
Grand Open Day at Hobbs London! 10:00 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
Spring for Abilis Gala - Celebrating 65th Anniversary of Supporting Individuals with Special Needs 07:00 PM Wednesday, 03 May, 2017
The Life Of Virginia Marquand Monroe And Other Late Nineteenth-Century Women Philanthropists 07:00 PM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 13 May, 2017
Brews and BBQ Festival 03:00 PM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM
Wednesday, 03 May, 2017
The Life Of Virginia Marquand Monroe And Other Late Nineteenth-Century Women Philanthropists 07:00 PM Sunday, 07 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Monday, 08 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Tuesday, 09 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Wednesday, 10 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Thursday, 01 June, 2017
Paint, Sip, and Support 05:30 PM Wednesday, 17 May, 2017
Music At Pequot: Music Of The Gilded Age 07:00 PM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
Spring for Abilis Gala - Celebrating 65th Anniversary of Supporting Individuals with Special Needs 07:00 PM Sunday, 21 May, 2017
Sharon's Ride.Run.Walk for Epilepsy 11:00 AM Saturday, 24 June, 2017
Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim 07:00 AM