Film Premiere: The U-Turn, A Transformational Journey

Presented in partnership with Neighbors Link Stamford, Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Immigration Services and International Institute of Connecticut.

From award-winning director, Luis Argueta, The U-Turn is a documentary about the transformational journey of the immigrant workers who broke their silence about the abuses they endured at Agriprocessors, a meat packing plant in Postville, Iowa, and the community that would not abandon them.

7:30-8:30pm: Film Screening

8:30-9:30pm: Q & A with Luis Argueta, The U-Turn Film Director and Michael Wishnie, William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law and Deputy Dean for Experiential Education at Yale University