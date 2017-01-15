Norwalk Historical Society's 'Cards For Kids' Service Day Project in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting, Cards For Kids, a family-friendly Service Day Project in conjunction with the non-profit organization, Cards for Hospitalized Kids, on Sunday, January 15, 2017 from 1:00pm – 4:00pm at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum. This free event will educate the community about Dr. King's life as well as provide an outlet for children and adults to further his message of peace and love by creating uplifting cards for children suffering from life-threatening illnesses. If the event is canceled by the Norwalk Historical Society due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled for Monday, January 16, 2017. The Norwalk Historical Society Museum is located at 141 East Avenue. The front entrance is accessible from the Norwalk City Hall parking area at 125 East Avenue. The Museum is in the red brick house with blue double front doors, next to the Norwalk Health Department.



“Life's most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?” These words, once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., serve as inspiration for the Norwalk Historical Society's Service Day Program. Honor Dr. King's teachings by making cards for hospitalized children who desperately need support, encouragement and love. The non-profit organization, Cards for Hospitalized Kids, will collect the cards and distribute them to hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across the nation. Children and adults of all ages are welcome to take part in creating colorful and inspirational cards of happiness.



In addition to the service project, children will get the opportunity to hear a story and participate in an activity about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous, “ I Have a Dream” speech. All activities for the day are drop-in and run from 1:00pm – 4:00pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult.



Sponsored by Jerry's Artarama in Norwalk, CT and Staples on Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT.



For more information the Norwalk Historical Society's Service Day visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.