Winter Home-School Day: Nature's Numbers

Thursday, February 16, 10:30 am-3 pm

Ages 5 – 12. Our winter home-school day will focus on the numbers found in nature—from the ratio of sap to syrup for maple sugaring to the amount of hay our farmers feed every week to our animals. A lab-based class will cover many other numbers, from the 8 legs of arachnids to the 14 different types of snakes in Connecticut. Plus, we'll take a journey through our solar system to explore some really out-of-this-world numbers! Limited enrollment to enhance the small group experience.

No charge for teachers/chaperones and non-participating siblings. A group lunch will allow for home schoolers to meet each other and exchange ideas. To register, please call the Environmental Education office at 203.977.6540 or e-mail us. Members: $15/child | Non-Members: $15/child

For more information about our Home School programs, please contact Lisa Monachelli at 203.977.6515 or lmonachelli@stamfordmuseum.org or visit us at www.stamfordmuseum.org

